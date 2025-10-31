Authorities on Alert to Ensure Safe Halloween in Major Areas of Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities began conducting on-site inspections on Friday to ensure Halloween festivities are safe and crowds are adequately managed, especially in the capital's major hotspots.Yun Ho-jung, minister of the interior and safety, visited the Hongdae Special Tourist Zone Area of Seoul, where large crowds are expected, to check on safety management, including potential pedestrian bottlenecks that could constrict walkways and impede foot traffic.Because events are expected to continue through the weekend, the ministry has designated a 10-day countermeasures period to manage Halloween crowds, which will run until November 2.A total of 33 areas across the country have been classified as key management targets for crowd control and public safety, involving a multiagency effort that includes municipal governments as well as police and fire departments.Twelve popular locations will be monitored with the support of officers dispatched from the ministry.In addition, authorities said they will use 112-linked emergency buttons installed in public areas, such as streets and alleys, to detect crowds via CCTV and make crowd-safety-related audio announcements.Yun urged people to maintain order and enjoy Halloween safely, adding that the government will make every effort to prevent disaster.