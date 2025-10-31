Menu Content

Ex-PPP Floor Leader Choo Questioned for 23 Hours in Martial Law Probe

Written: 2025-10-31 17:49:42Updated: 2025-10-31 18:40:17

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel investigating the December 3rd martial law declaration questioned former opposition floor leader Choo Kyung-ho for twenty-three hours, wrapping up early Friday morning.

The interrogation began at 9:58 a.m. Thursday and concluded at 8:45 a.m. the next day, with ten hours and 35 minutes devoted solely to reviewing the 171-page transcript.

Choo, who prosecutors say obstructed a parliamentary vote to lift martial law, reportedly provided a three-page handwritten statement, maintaining that he fully explained the events of the day in question.

Prosecutors are looking into whether Choo coordinated with former President Yoon Suk Yeol to repeatedly change the venue of the party’s emergency caucus, a move that left many lawmakers unable to vote.

Investigators also examined his phone records, which show a series of calls with Yoon, former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and senior aides shortly after martial law was declared.

The team additionally questioned People Power Party lawmaker Kim Hee-jung, who was with Choo at the time of the vote, and said it will soon decide whether to seek Choo’s arrest after reviewing all testimony.
