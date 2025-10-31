Nvidia Chief Sees 'Extraordinary' Opportunity for S. Korea in AI

Photo : YONHAP News

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that South Korea currently has an extraordinary opportunity in artificial intelligence(AI).During the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) CEO summit in Gyeongju on Friday, the Nvidia chief said South Korea is one of the very few countries with expertise in three areas "fundamental, essential and necessary" to success in AI: software, advanced manufacturing and science and technology.Huang said that combining software, AI and manufacturing enables nations to take advantage of robotics, which he called "the next generation of physical AI."Huang discussed the country's AI capabilities, emphasizing that the future of AI lies in robots running factories, operating other robots and producing products.The Nvidia chief, who earlier announced partnerships in AI development and manufacturing innovation with South Korean businesses, said he intends to establish an AI ecosystem in the country, which he described as an AI sovereign state and frontier.