Nvidia Chief: S. Korea Has Extraordinary Opportunity in AI

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says South Korea currently has an extraordinary opportunity to take advantage of artificial intelligence(AI). His remarks came after his company said it will supply approximately 260-thousand Blackwell graphics processing units to the South Korean government and major companies.Our Bae Joo-yon has the details.Report: During the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) CEO summit in Gyeongju on Friday, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said South Korea is one of the very few countries with three capabilities that are "fundamental, essential and necessary" for success in AI: software expertise, advanced manufacturing and deep technical and scientific prowess.Huang said that combining software, AI, and manufacturing enables one to take advantage of robotics, which he called "the next generation of physical AI."Huang discussed the country's AI capabilities, emphasizing that the future of AI lies in robots' ability to run factories, produce products and operate other robots.He said he intends to establish an AI ecosystem in South Korea, calling the nation an AI sovereign state and frontier.Huang's speech comes a few hours after his company announced that it will supply 50-thousand Blackwell graphics processing units each to Samsung, SK and Hyundai Motor, 60-thousand to Naver and another 50-thousand to the South Korean government.Nvidia says the chips will accelerate production, establish cloud infrastructure and support autonomous driving and robot development among the firms.Huang separately met with President Lee Jae Myung during the APEC summit.Lee expressed hope that the top U.S. chipmaker would help make South Korea a regional hub for AI and introduced Seoul's goal to become the AI capital of the Asia-Pacific region.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.