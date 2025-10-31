Pres. Lee Hold Summits with Leaders of Philippines, Chile

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung held bilateral summits with the leaders of Chile and the Philippines on Friday on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit.During his meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Lee said the two nations share a special friendship, noting that the Philippines deployed large forces during South Korea's national crisis.Lee then expressed hope that Marcos' visit would advance the two sides' partnership.During his meeting with Chilean President Gabriel Boric, Lee said South Korea and Chile have long cooperated across various areas.In a written briefing, the presidential office announced the results of the two bilateral meetings, which had been kept secret.Presidential spokesperson Kim Nam-joon said Lee and Marcos agreed to work together to combat transnational crimes, including scams spreading across Southeast Asia.Kim said that in a meeting with the Chilean president, Lee proposed that Seoul and Santiago work towards a more mutually reciprocal free trade agreement.