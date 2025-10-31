Lee Proposes AI Initiative at APEC Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has urged other Asia-Pacific leaders to transform the rise of artificial intelligence(AI) into an opportunity and is proposing a new AI initiative for the region.Speaking during the second session of the APEC summit in Gyeongju on Saturday, Lee highlighted what he called South Korea’s “AI grand transformation,” pledging to expand large-scale data centers and improve regulations to foster a free and creative environment for global companies.[Sound bite: President Lee Jae Myung (Korean-English)]"The 'Asia-Pacific AI Center,' which Korea is working to establish, aims to promote the exchange of AI policies and bridge the AI gap, ultimately making a significant contribution to strengthening AI capabilities in the region. In this way, the Republic of Korea will, through solidarity and cooperation with APEC member economies, help transform boundless innovation into shared prosperity."He said the initiative centers on building an “AI basic society” driven by innovation and inclusivity, with an emphasis on technology that benefits everyone.Lee also proposed an “APEC Joint Framework on Demographic Change,” saying population shifts pose a shared challenge for economies, labor markets and welfare systems across the region.He added that South Korea is focusing on its cultural and creative industries as a new growth engine in the AI era, pointing out that APEC held its first high-level dialogue on cultural innovation this year.Lee concluded by expressing hope that APEC will continue serving as an “incubator of ideas” to address common challenges such as AI and demographic change.