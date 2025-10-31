N. Korea Denounces Plans to Discuss Denuclearization at S. Korea-China Summit

Photo : Getty Images Bank

North Korea has derided Seoul’s plans to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula at the upcoming South Korea-China summit, calling denuclearization a “pipedream.”In a statement released Friday, Vice Foreign Minister Pak Myong-ho said Pyongyang will patiently show that denuclearization is impossible even if Seoul talks about it a thousand times, according to the Korean Central News Agency.Pak accused Seoul of clinging to a fantasy by trying to deny the North’s status as a nuclear power, adding that such talk only reveals Seoul’s lack of common sense.Seoul’s presidential office had earlier said that President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to discuss denuclearization and peace in the context of improving people’s economic situation.Analysts see Pyongyang’s latest statement as both a protest against Seoul’s announcement and an attempt to pressure Beijing.Last year, Pyongyang condemned a reference to denuclearization in a joint statement from South Korea, China and Japan, accusing the three countries of interfering in the North’s internal affairs.