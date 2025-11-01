Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

APEC Summit Concludes with Handover of Leadership from Lee to Xi

Written: 2025-11-01 13:57:57Updated: 2025-11-01 15:41:07

APEC Summit Concludes with Handover of Leadership from Lee to Xi

Photo : YONHAP News

The two-day Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit in Gyeongju has concluded, with President Lee Jae Myung formally transferring the APEC chairmanship to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In his closing remarks on Saturday, Lee said it was a great honor for South Korea to host the gathering at a pivotal moment for the Asia-Pacific region, expressing gratitude to the participating leaders for their cooperation.

Lee praised Xi’s leadership as he passed the gavel, saying APEC will embark on a new voyage under Xi’s guidance and pledging South Korea’s support for next year’s summit in Shenzhen.

Xi thanked those present for their trust and recalled in a poetic touch that “a butterfly fluttered beautifully during last night’s dinner,” a remark seen as a subtle nod of appreciation to the event’s South Korean hosts.

The two leaders shared a brief conversation after the handover before joining the other participants for a group photo, where all donned mint-colored scarves.

During the closing session, Lee exchanged greetings with several leaders, including Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, before leading the group in a round of applause to mark the summit’s end.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >