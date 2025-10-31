S. Korea, Indonesia Discuss Fighter Jets, Defense Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto have discussed joint defense projects and strategic cooperation at a meeting in Gyeongju.At the meeting on Saturday, Lee praised Indonesia’s pragmatic “Bandung diplomacy,” calling it a guiding principle for South Korea’s own foreign and security strategy, and asked Prabowo to share his leadership experience amid growing global instability.The two leaders highlighted defense collaboration, particularly the joint development of the KF-21 Boramae fighter jet, with Prabowo saying talks on pricing and funding are ongoing between officials and engineers.Lee emphasized that the partnership should continue to yield greater results, while Prabowo reaffirmed Indonesia’s commitment to deepening ties.The Indonesian leader also lauded South Korea’s cultural influence, saying young Indonesians are passionate about K-pop and South Korea is “conquering the world through music and dance.”Lee invited Prabowo to visit Seoul soon, and Prabowo replied that he regretted missing the planned September visit but will instruct his foreign minister to set a new date promptly.