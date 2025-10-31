Lee, Xi Hold First Summit on Sidelines of APEC in Gyeongju

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first summit on Saturday, with discussions focused on regional peace, economic cooperation and the advancement of bilateral ties.Lee held an official welcoming ceremony for Xi at the Gyeongju National Museum, following the conclusion of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering held in the ancient southeastern city.Earlier in the day, Lee told reporters that South Korea would overcome challenges in relations with China and ask that it take a bigger role in dealing with North Korea.The presidential office in Seoul said the leaders’ agenda would include discussions on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, regional peace and stability, and economic issues affecting people’s lives.The two leaders met for the first time on Friday, when the Chinese leader attended the APEC forum as part of his first visit to South Korea in eleven years.Ahead of their closed-door meeting, the South Korean president presented Xi with a baduk, or go, board and a mother-of-pearl lacquer tray.