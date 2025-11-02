Menu Content

Politics

Top Office: S. Korea-China Relations Back on Track after Lee-Xi Summit

Written: 2025-11-02 11:41:23Updated: 2025-11-02 11:55:48

Photo : YONHAP News

National security adviser Wi Sung-lac has hailed the South Korea-China summit as a major achievement, saying the Lee administration’s pragmatic and national-interest-based approach to diplomacy with China has fully restored bilateral relations.

Wi made the remarks on Saturday during a press briefing on the results of the summit between President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping, held after the close of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering in Gyeongju.

The security adviser said the two leaders agreed to build on the assets of the bilateral relationship and to advance the South Korea-China strategic cooperative partnership in line with the changing times.

Wi said the two sides agreed to activate high-level communication channels on a regular basis to enhance strategic communication on key bilateral, regional and global issues.

He also said Lee and Xi agreed to pursue mutually beneficial, horizontally structured cooperation that reflects the structural changes in the economic partnership, and to deliver tangible outcomes that directly impact their citizens’ economic situation.

He added that based on the shared understanding that improving lives is the top priority, the two leaders focused on setting a clear direction for the advancement of South Korea-China relations in ways that bring real benefits to the people of both countries.
