Lee, Xi Discuss China’s Hallyu Ban during Summit

Written: 2025-11-02 11:55:26Updated: 2025-11-02 12:26:22

Photo : YONHAP News

National security adviser Wi Sung-lac says China’s ban on Hallyu, or South Korean pop culture, was among the issues the two leaders discussed during the bilateral summit.

The security adviser delivered the information Saturday during a press briefing on the results of the summit between President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping, held after the close of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju.

Wi said the leaders discussed various topics, including the Yellow Sea issue and the Hallyu ban, and had productive exchanges. 

The Yellow Sea issue apparently refers to structures China has built in a disputed area in the Yellow Sea.

Wi added that there was a consensus between Lee and Xi on the need to continue working-level consultations and maintain communication to resolve the issues.

Regarding the sensitive matter of the Hallyu ban, Wi said both sides concurred that the two nations should promote cultural exchanges and expand cooperation, including cooperation in the content sector.

The ban, which China has never officially acknowledged, began after South Korea announced the deployment in 2016 of a U.S. anti-missile system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defense.
