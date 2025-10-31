N. Korean Leader Inspects Special Operations Unit

Photo : KCNA / Yonhap News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly inspected a military special operations unit on Saturday, when the leaders of South Korea and China held summit talks, reaffirming his commitment to bolstering his country’s military capabilities.The North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said Sunday that Kim visited the headquarters of the Eleventh Corps of the Korean People’s Army the previous day and watched a training session.The Eleventh Corps is North Korea’s elite special operations unit, and last year a significant portion of the unit was reportedly deployed to Russia’s Kursk region to learn modern warfare tactics.The KCNA said Kim received a briefing on the unit’s operational plans and set forth strategic policies and important tasks for the development of the special operations forces.Kim also stressed the need to take steps to strengthen the unit, adding that the party’s Central Military Commission will undertake a full examination of the issue.