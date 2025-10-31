US-China Trade Deal Likely to End Sanctions on Hanwha’s US Units

Photo : YONHAP News

Under the trade agreement reached between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, China is expected to lift its sanctions against five U.S. subsidiaries of Hanwha Ocean.According to a fact sheet on the agreement released by the White House on Saturday, China will lift the retaliatory measures it imposed in response to the U.S. Section 301 investigation targeting China’s maritime, logistics and shipbuilding sectors, and remove sanctions against various shipping entities.In return, starting November 10, the United States will suspend for one year the implementation of its responsive actions related to the Section 301 investigation.On October 14, China sanctioned five U.S. subsidiaries of South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean, saying they have assisted and supported the U.S. government’s investigation.The White House said the United States will negotiate with China pursuant to Section 301, while continuing its historic cooperation with South Korea and Japan to revitalize American shipbuilding.