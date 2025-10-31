Lee, Singaporean Prime Minister Highlight Significance of Strategic Partnership

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has held summit talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and ties.In the summit at the presidential office in Seoul on Sunday, President Lee expressed hope that the bilateral relationship will grow stronger as a result of the Singaporean prime minister’s visit, noting that it comes on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Singapore.Lee also highlighted the significance of establishing a strategic partnership, voicing hope that the two countries, each leading advanced industries and innovation in Northeast and Southeast Asia, will come together and build a truly brilliant strategic partnership.Prime Minister Wong also welcomed the upgrade of bilateral ties to a strategic partnership, saying the two countries have become excellent partners over the past decade through trade and other exchanges.Wong also pointed to the potential for cooperation in the green and digital industries, new growth sectors, and defense and security.