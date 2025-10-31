Realmeter: Lee's Approval Rating Rebounds to 53%

Photo : KBS News

President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating has bounced back after two consecutive weeks of decline.Fifty-three percent of respondents to a Realmeter poll of two-thousand-517 adults nationwide, conducted from Monday to Friday, said Lee is managing state affairs well, up one-point-eight percentage points from the previous week.Meanwhile, 43-point-three percent said he is performing poorly, down one-point-six percentage point.The pollster attributed the rebound to the conclusion of a trade deal with the United States during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and to positive economic indicators, including the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index surpassing four-thousand points and third-quarter economic growth of one-point-two percent.In a separate survey on political parties, the ruling Democratic Party's approval rating increased by one-point-three percentage point to 45-point-four percent, and that of the opposition People Power Party increased zero-point-six percentage points to 37-point-nine percent.The survey on the president’s performance, commissioned by the Energy Business Newspaper, had a 95 percent confidence level and a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.The poll on political parties also had a 95 percent confidence level, with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.