Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Realmeter: Lee's Approval Rating Rebounds to 53%

Written: 2025-11-03 10:00:07Updated: 2025-11-03 10:43:18

Realmeter: Lee's Approval Rating Rebounds to 53%

Photo : KBS News

President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating has bounced back after two consecutive weeks of decline.

Fifty-three percent of respondents to a Realmeter poll of two-thousand-517 adults nationwide, conducted from Monday to Friday, said Lee is managing state affairs well, up one-point-eight percentage points from the previous week.

Meanwhile, 43-point-three percent said he is performing poorly, down one-point-six percentage point.

The pollster attributed the rebound to the conclusion of a trade deal with the United States during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and to positive economic indicators, including the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index surpassing four-thousand points and third-quarter economic growth of one-point-two percent.

In a separate survey on political parties, the ruling Democratic Party's approval rating increased by one-point-three percentage point to 45-point-four percent, and that of the opposition People Power Party increased zero-point-six percentage points to 37-point-nine percent.

The survey on the president’s performance, commissioned by the Energy Business Newspaper, had a 95 percent confidence level and a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

The poll on political parties also had a 95 percent confidence level, with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >