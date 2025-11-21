Menu Content

Nat’l Assembly Speaker and Vietnamese Leader Discuss Economic Cooperation, Inter-Korean Peace

Written: 2025-11-22 13:06:42Updated: 2025-11-22 13:50:15

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik has met with To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and discussed how to bolster economic cooperation between the two countries and achieve peace on the Korean Peninsula.

During his visit to Vietnam on Friday, Woo said approximately ten-thousand South Korean companies operating in the country are making significant contributions to the realization of Hanoi’s goal of becoming a high-income economy by 2045 and requested further interest in those businesses.

The parliamentary speaker mentioned that South Korean businesses are interested in the possibility of Hanoi easing its funding requirements for participation in the country’s energy projects, and concerned that the revision of a law on cutting-edge technologies might undermine their competitiveness.

Lam, in response, said he will prioritize their concerns when reviewing the legal changes and support measures to ease procedures for South Koreans staying in Vietnam.

Regarding security on the peninsula, Woo asked for Hanoi to play a greater role in bringing about peace based on its relations with both Koreas, to which Lam said his country will deliver Seoul’s message to Pyongyang in an effort to promote dialogue between the two sides.
