PPP Rep. Kim Yong-tae Questioned about Party’s Actions before Vote to Rescind Martial Law

Written: 2025-11-22 13:21:01Updated: 2025-11-22 13:45:54

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team investigating former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law bid has questioned main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Kim Yong-tae as a witness regarding allegations that the party tried to block a parliamentary vote to revoke the decree.

In a social media post on Saturday, Kim said he was questioned the previous day and told the special team everything he could remember about the voting process on the night of the short-lived decree.

The lawmaker, one of more than a dozen PPP lawmakers who voted to rescind martial law, said that while the truth behind Yoon’s illegal move must be revealed, he hopes the team has not decided the outcome of the probe in advance.

Of the nine PPP representatives who moved from the party headquarters to the Assembly building that night and stayed at the office of then-floor leader Choo Kyung-ho, Kim is the only one who participated in the plenary vote.

The investigators suspect Choo deliberately changed the location of a gathering of party representatives multiple times in an attempt to prevent lawmakers from voting.
 
The team is reportedly in talks to set dates for the interrogation of the PPP lawmakers who did not vote.
