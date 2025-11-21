Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Ex-First Lady’s Alleged Accomplice Won’t Attend Detention Hearing in Stock Manipulation Case

Written: 2025-11-22 15:27:50Updated: 2025-11-22 15:34:03

Ex-First Lady’s Alleged Accomplice Won’t Attend Detention Hearing in Stock Manipulation Case

Photo : YONHAP News

An alleged accomplice of former first lady Kim Keon-hee in the Deutsch Motors stock manipulation case has decided not to attend his pretrial detention hearing.

The special counsel team in charge of the case said the man, identified by the surname Lee, submitted a document explaining why he will not appear at the Seoul Central District Court for the hearing, set to begin at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The presiding judge will have to decide whether to issue a warrant for Lee’s detention based on investigation records and evidence.

Lee was apprehended by investigators in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, Thursday, about a month after fleeing during a search and seizure operation.

The former first lady stands accused of engaging in stock manipulation at Deutsch Motors between October 2010 and December 2012 and acquiring illicit profits of approximately 810 million won, or around 550-thousand U.S. dollars.

Lee is believed to be the former first lady’s bank account manager and one of the key players in the alleged stock manipulation.

He also introduced her to a shaman named Geon Jin, who has been detained in a separate case involving the Unification Church.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >