Lee to Present Sustainable Growth Strategies at G20

Photo : YONHAP News

The Group of 20(G20) summit has opened in South Africa, marking the first time the annual gathering has been held on the African continent.President Lee Jae Myung, who landed in Johannesburg on Friday after visits to the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, arrived at the G20 venue on Saturday morning.Lee is set to take part in three sessions, themed “inclusive and sustainable economic growth leaving no one behind,” “a resilient world,” and “a fair and just future for all.”In the first session, Lee plans to propose strategies to achieve sustainable growth, such as measures to ease debt vulnerabilities in developing nations and restore the functions of the multilateral trading system.In the second session, which will address the climate crisis and food security, the president is expected to emphasize investment in essential climate response infrastructure and the importance of international coordination for food assistance.On the margins of the G20, Lee will hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of France and Germany, as well as talks within MIKTA, a cross-regional group that comprises Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Türkiye and Australia.After meeting with Koreans living in South Africa, the president is expected to depart for Türkiye, the final leg of his tour.