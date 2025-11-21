Menu Content

President Lee, MIKTA Partners Commit to Restoring Multilateralism

Written: 2025-11-23 09:00:43Updated: 2025-11-23 12:06:59

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung and the leaders of Mexico, Indonesia, Türkiye and Australia have resolved to work together to strengthen global multilateralism by serving as a bridge between developed and developing countries.

The leaders issued a joint statement to that effect on Saturday after the meeting of MIKTA, a cross-regional consultative body comprising the five middle-power countries.

In the meeting, chaired by President Lee and held on the margins of the G20 summit in South Africa, the leaders concurred that it is essential to restore multilateralism and make concrete progress in addressing shared global challenges.

In the joint statement, the leaders also expressed deep concern over the continuing geopolitical tensions, global economic uncertainty and increasingly complex supply chains.

The leaders said MIKTA will play a constructive role in building a sustainable international order through close coordination among its members.

They also reaffirmed MIKTA’s commitment to promoting multilateralism, international cooperation and democracy, and to upholding international law.
