President Lee Urges Global Solidarity for Sustainable Future at G20

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has called for global solidarity to move toward a sustainable future at the Group of 20(G20) Summit in South Africa, pledging that South Korea will fulfill its responsibilities as a G20 member.That message was part of the president’s opening remarks on Saturday during the first G20 session, themed “inclusive and sustainable economic growth leaving no one behind.”Lee presented three approaches to address deepening inequalities and imbalances around the world.First he urged member nations to fundamentally transform their economic structures to achieve sustainable growth, saying they should channel resources into sectors with high growth potential to generate wealth and reduce debt ratios in a virtuous cycle.The president also called for continued efforts to strengthen debt sustainability in developing countries and said South Korea will actively participate in various G20 initiatives to that end, including the implementation of the Africa Engagement Framework.He added that growth potential depends on a predictable trade and investment environment, saying that restoring the functions of the World Trade Organization would serve the interests of all nations.