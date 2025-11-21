Lee Stresses Global Solidarity to Tackle Climate Change, Energy, Food Security

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has emphasized at the G20 summit that responsible global solidarity is essential to address multiple crises, including climate change, disasters, and energy and food security.In the second session of the summit in South Africa on Saturday, Lee noted that disasters do not affect only one country and each nation’s resilience contributes to global resilience.In the session, themed “a resilient world,” the president outlined South Korea’s efforts to actively participate in international initiatives aimed at reducing disaster risks and enhancing climate resilience.Calling on the international community to continue to strengthen efforts to address the climate crisis, Lee noted that South Korea has set its greenhouse gas reduction targets for 2035 and established a mid- to long-term climate-resilient development pathway.Lee also highlighted South Korea’s role as a responsible member of the international community in disaster risk reduction and the transition to sustainable energy.In addition, he called for stronger international cooperation to enhance the resilience of the global food system, pledging that South Korea will continue to take a leading role in promoting collaboration and solidarity among nations.