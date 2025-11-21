Menu Content

Lee Asks Chancellor Merz for Insights on Germany’s Reunification

Written: 2025-11-23 11:18:41Updated: 2025-11-23 11:28:18

Lee Asks Chancellor Merz for Insights on Germany’s Reunification

Photo : YONHAP News

In summit talks, President Lee Jae Myung has asked German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to share Germany’s experience of overcoming division and achieving reunification.

In the talks, held on the margins of the G20 summit in South Africa on Saturday, Lee said South Korea should learn more about how Germany overcame division and achieved reunification, and it should follow that path as well.

According to the top office, Lee briefed Merz on South Korea’s efforts to ease tensions and promote peace on the Korean Peninsula and requested Germany’s continued support and cooperation. 

Merz said South Korea and Germany already enjoy a strong bilateral partnership that he hopes will continue to deepen, and he also expressed interest in expanding economic cooperation and in hearing South Korea’s perspective on regional developments, including North Korea and China.

Lee also highlighted the importance of strengthening defense industry cooperation between the two nations, noting that Germany holds an important position as a leading defense nation amid Europe’s efforts to bolster its defense capabilities.

Both leaders agreed to advance bilateral relations and cooperation in the areas of energy and critical minerals.
