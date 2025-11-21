Lee to Present Vision for AI Cooperation at Final G20 Session

Photo : YONHAP News

On the second and final day of the G20 summit in South Africa, President Lee Jae Myung is set to outline plans for international cooperation in the era of artificial intelligence.The summit’s third session, “A Fair and Just Future for All,” is scheduled for Sunday morning at the Johannesburg Expo Center.In his presentation, President Lee is expected to emphasize the need for global collaboration on technological innovation and the AI transition, and to mention the Global AI Basic Society, a vision for the AI era that he recently introduced at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.The president will conclude his South Africa visit on Sunday afternoon with a luncheon meeting for members of the country’s Korean community before departing for Türkiye, the final leg of his four-nation tour.In Türkiye, Lee is scheduled to hold summit talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation on defense and nuclear energy.