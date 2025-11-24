S. Korea to Host G20 Summit in 2028

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung said that South Korea will host the Group of 20(G20) summit in 2028, pledging to strengthen the forum's role as a leading platform for international cooperation.Lee said during the third session of this year’s G20 summit in South Africa that the nation will assume the role with a profound sense of responsibility.As one of the founding nations that helped shape the G20, which has guided the international community in times of crisis, Lee said South Korea is committed to taking on the chairmanship again in 2028, which marks the 20th anniversary of the summit’s launch.He also expressed respect and gratitude to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for his leadership as this year’s chair.On Saturday, G20 leaders adopted a declaration reaffirming their commitment to multilateralism and the equal participation of all members in the group’s events, including summits.The document also confirmed that the G20 will convene under the U.S. presidency in 2026, the U.K. presidency in 2027 and the South Korean presidency in 2028.