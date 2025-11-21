Menu Content

S. Korea Pledges Cooperation for Inclusive Global AI Future

Written: 2025-11-24 08:14:02Updated: 2025-11-24 10:58:02

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung said that South Korea will work closely with the international community to help realize a “global AI basic society” where all of humanity can equally benefit from artificial intelligence(AI).

Lee said Sunday during the third session of the Group of 20 summit in South Africa that advances in AI must provide equal opportunities to all nations and people.

Speaking at a session themed “A Fair and Just Future for All,” Lee said that as this year’s chair of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC), South Korea will strive to ensure that the spirit behind the “APEC AI Initiative” expands beyond the Asia-Pacific region to the rest of the world.

He also underscored the need for stable and mutually beneficial critical mineral supply chains that allow both resource-rich countries and consumer nations to share the benefits.

Lee emphasized that AI innovation and resilient critical mineral supply chains must lead to inclusive opportunities.
