President Lee Heads to Türkiye after G20 in South Africa

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung wrapped up his three-day visit to South Africa for the Group of 20(G20) summit and traveled to Türkiye, the final leg of his Middle East and Africa tour.Lee departed OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Sunday afternoon bound for Ankara.Over the weekend, the president took part in all three G20 sessions, which focused on inclusive and sustainable growth, global resilience and a fair and just future for all.On Saturday, G20 leaders adopted a declaration reaffirming their commitment to multilateralism and the equal participation of all members in the group’s events, including summits.The declaration also confirmed that the G20 will convene under the U.S. presidency in 2026, the U.K. presidency in 2027 and the South Korean presidency in 2028.On the sidelines of the summit, Lee held bilateral talks with the leaders of France, Germany, India and Brazil, and met with leaders of MIKTA, a cross‑regional consultative body of five middle‑power countries, agreeing to work together to strengthen global multilateralism.