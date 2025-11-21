Lee Stresses Readiness for Dialogue with N. Korea, Calls Unification Constitutional Duty

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung said unification is South Korea’s ultimate goal and constitutional duty and that his government is ready to engage in dialogue with North Korea at any time and through any channel.Lee made the remarks in a written interview with Ankara's state-run Anadolu news agency published Sunday ahead of his state visit to Türkiye.He said his government’s vision is to move beyond hostility and conflict with North Korea and open a new era of peaceful coexistence and shared prosperity.Lee said peace is achievable and that trust can be restored, dialogue resumed and meaningful steps taken toward unification through determination and cooperation.The president added that Beijing is South Korea’s largest trading partner and an essential partner for securing stable supply chains.He said South Korea will continue to maintain and develop friendly ties with China while strengthening its alliance with the United States to counter North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats.