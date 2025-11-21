President Lee Holds Bilateral Meetings with Modi, Lula at G20

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung held separate meetings with the leaders of India and Brazil on Saturday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in South Africa.The presidential office said in a press release Sunday that Lee met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva the previous day in Johannesburg, South Africa.During his meeting with Modi, Lee expressed his desire to strengthen cooperation across economic, cultural and security areas, and to visit India soon.The two leaders agreed to expand cooperation in artificial intelligence, defense and other fields, and to advance related working-level consultations.In talks with Lula, Lee expressed hope that the Brazilian leader would visit South Korea. Lula responded with gratitude and extended a reciprocal invitation for Lee to visit Brazil next year, promising a warm welcome.The two leaders also discussed socioeconomic issues, including income distribution and economic development. They agreed to strengthen comprehensive cooperation encompassing intergovernmental exchanges in diplomacy, industry, technology, education and energy, as well as collaboration with the private sector.