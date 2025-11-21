Ruling Party Threatens Constitutional Review for People Power Party Dissolution

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) proposed a constitutional review to disband the People Power Party(PPP) ahead of the anniversary of former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration.During the ruling party’s Supreme Council meeting on Monday, DP leader Jung Chung-rae said that he was outraged by the People Power Party’s lack of remorse for the declaration and that the "insurrection" has not truly ended.He warned that, if necessary, his party will take legal steps to put the PPP under constitutional review for dissolution, calling those who still chant “Yoon Again” unconstitutional and antidemocratic.DP floor leader Kim Byung-kee reaffirmed the party's plan to establish a court division dedicated to insurrection cases, characterizing the move as a national mandate.Kim said that his party has been carefully preparing for the special tribunal and will move forward promptly after President Lee Jae Myung returns from his overseas trip, adding that the party will also push through legislation restricting pardons for those convicted of insurrection.