Ex-PM Han Takes Stand for First Time in Insurrection Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who is accused of aiding former President Yoon Suk Yeol's December 3 martial law declaration, took the stand during his trial on Monday.Prosecutors played footage of Han testifying during Yoon's impeachment proceedings, in which he said he had not received any documents related to martial law from the former president, and pressed him on suspicion of perjury.The government plans to continue questioning the former prime minister in the afternoon about whether he abetted insurrection.The court is set to convene the trial's final hearing on Wednesday before announcing its verdict in January.At a separate trial for Yoon, former Army Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung claimed on the stand that he had knelt in opposition when the former president brought up emergency powers and martial law.Yeo said the former president did not seem to understand the realities of the armed forces, despite being their commander-in-chief, and that the military had not been trained or prepared for anything related to martial law.