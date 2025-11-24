Lee Promotes Sustainable Future at G20 before Heading to Turkiye for Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Lee Jae Myung on Sunday wrapped up his three-day visit to South Africa for the G20 summit, where he called for global cooperation towards a sustainable future and inclusive growth, before heading to Turkiye, the final leg of his Middle East and Africa tour.Rosyn Park has more.Report: President Lee Jae Myung participated in all three Group of 20 sessions over the weekend, which focused on inclusive and sustainable growth, global resilience and a fair and just future for all.Lee pledged that South Korea will fulfill its responsibilities as a G20 member during the first session on Saturday, themed “inclusive and sustainable economic growth leaving no one behind.”He presented proposals to address inequality and imbalance worldwide and urged member nations to transform their economic structures to achieve sustainable growth, stressing that growth requires a predictable trade and investment environment. He said restoring the World Trade Organization's functions would serve the interests of all nations.The same day, the G20 leaders adopted a declaration reaffirming their commitment to multilateralism and the equal participation of all members in the group’s events. They confirmed that the G20 will convene under the U.S. presidency in 2026, the U.K. presidency in 2027 and the South Korean presidency in 2028.During the third session on Sunday, Lee emphasized that artificial intelligence(AI) innovation and resilient critical mineral supply chains must lead to inclusive opportunities and said South Korea will work closely with the international community to help realize a “global AI basic society” where all of humanity can equally benefit from the technology.On the sidelines of the event, Lee held bilateral talks with the leaders of France, Germany, India and Brazil, and met with leaders of MIKTA, a cross‑regional consultative body of five middle‑power countries, with whom he agreed to collaborate to strengthen global multilateralism.Lee held a separate meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and agreed to continue reciprocal visits, known as “shuttle diplomacy,” and to strengthen communication on economic and security issues.During a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Lee highlighted the complete restoration of relations between South Korea and China achieved during his summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Gyeongju and called for mutually beneficial cooperation.Lee departed South Africa on Sunday afternoon and landed in Ankara, the final stop on his Middle East and Africa tour, on Monday.He will hold summit talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, likely focusing on economic cooperation in defense and nuclear energy.Rosyn Park, KBS World Radio News.