Economy

Stocks Extend Losses on AI Uncertainty

Written: 2025-11-24 16:57:27Updated: 2025-11-24 17:15:41

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul shares fell for a second straight session Monday amid persistent concerns about artificial intelligence(AI)-related sectors.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index lost seven-point-two points, or zero-point-19 percent, to close at three-thousand-846-point-06.

Turnover was moderate at three-hundred-63-point million shares worth 20-point-three trillion won, or 13-point-eight billion U.S. dollars, with decliners outnumbering gainers 576 to 306.

Most major shares retreated, with chipmaker SK hynix slipping zero-point-19 percent and automaker Hyundai Motor losing zero-point-77 percent.

Battery maker LG Energy Solution and steelmaker POSCO Holdings dropped three-point-17 percent and two-point-58 percent, respectively.

Retailer Shinsegae tumbled five-point-26 percent.

In contrast, Samsung Electronics rose two percent, while game developer NCsoft jumped five-point-85 percent on strong demand for its new title, Aion 2.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell seven-point-51 points, or zero-point-87 percent, to close at 856-point-44.

The South Korean won weakened against the U.S. dollar by one-point-five won, trading at one-thousand-477-point-one won as of 3:30 p.m.
