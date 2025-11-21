Rain to Bring Colder, Dustier Conditions across South Korea on Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Nationwide rain is expected on Tuesday with falling temperatures as fine dust and yellow dust linger over South Korea.Rain will begin before dawn in central regions, Honam and Jeju, spreading to the Yeongnam region in the morning and the east coast by midday, then tapering off in most areas in the afternoon.Showers will persist into the night over the mountains and east coast of Gangwon Province, the east coast of North Gyeongsang Province and eastern North Jeolla Province, with five to 20 millimeters of rain and up to five centimeters of wet snow possible on higher peaks.Ultrafine particles in the central region and Honam will remain at "bad" levels through tomorrow, and yellow dust blowing in from the Gobi and northern China could mix with rain, producing muddy showers.Morning lows will range from three to 11 degrees Celsius, similar to or slightly lower than Monday, and daytime highs will drop sharply to between nine and 15 degrees, about six to nine degrees lower than today.Seas around the peninsula will be rough, with waves of two to four meters, and dry, windy conditions along the east coast will keep wildfire risk elevated.