Prime Minister Says ‘Constitutional Compliance’ Group Will Probe Acts Directly Tied to Revolt

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok ordered the government’s new “constitutional compliance” task force to limit its inquiries to public-sector actions directly linked to the December 3rd martial law declaration.Kim said during an orientation meeting at the government complex in Seoul on Monday that the task force must keep its work “strictly focused and restrained,” stressing that all investigations must proceed swiftly, within set deadlines, and entirely out of public view.Kim said any overreach would be corrected immediately, adding that the sole purpose of the scrutiny is to inform personnel decisions.The government has formed task forces across 49 ministries and agencies, with most groups numbering about 14 members, though the defense ministry, police and fire agency have formed larger units.Most task forces mix internal officials and outside legal or academic advisers and will examine allegations arising from media reports, audits, internal tip-offs and voluntary disclosures.A separate whistleblower center has also been established across all agencies and will operate through December 12.