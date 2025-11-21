Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Prime Minister Says ‘Constitutional Compliance’ Group Will Probe Acts Directly Tied to Revolt

Written: 2025-11-24 18:44:47Updated: 2025-11-24 19:00:29

Prime Minister Says ‘Constitutional Compliance’ Group Will Probe Acts Directly Tied to Revolt

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok ordered the government’s new “constitutional compliance” task force to limit its inquiries to public-sector actions directly linked to the December 3rd martial law declaration.

Kim said during an orientation meeting at the government complex in Seoul on Monday that the task force must keep its work “strictly focused and restrained,” stressing that all investigations must proceed swiftly, within set deadlines, and entirely out of public view.

Kim said any overreach would be corrected immediately, adding that the sole purpose of the scrutiny is to inform personnel decisions.

The government has formed task forces across 49 ministries and agencies, with most groups numbering about 14 members, though the defense ministry, police and fire agency have formed larger units.

Most task forces mix internal officials and outside legal or academic advisers and will examine allegations arising from media reports, audits, internal tip-offs and voluntary disclosures.

A separate whistleblower center has also been established across all agencies and will operate through December 12.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >