China Says Trilateral Summit Impossible after Japanese PM’s Taiwan Remarks

Photo : YONHAP News / Ministry of Foreign Affairs People’s Republic of China

China's foreign ministry on Monday said no agreement has been reached on the next South Korea-China-Japan summit, effectively confirming that the meeting will not take place anytime soon.China blamed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s recent remarks suggesting possible military involvement in a Taiwan crisis, saying they had “damaged the foundation and atmosphere” necessary for trilateral cooperation.Chinese officials said the comments had crossed a diplomatic line and accused Tokyo of undermining its stated “unchanged position” on Taiwan while heightening tensions through military deployments in its southwestern islands.Japan has refused to retract the remarks, insisting its stance on Taiwan remains consistent and reiterating its willingness to maintain dialogue with Beijing.The dispute has triggered Chinese economic and cultural countermeasures, and officials warned the freeze could spill over into broader trilateral exchange.