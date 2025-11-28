Defense Chiefs of S. Korea, Sweden Discuss Defense, Arms Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense chiefs of South Korea and Sweden discussed bilateral defense and arms cooperation at the first ministerial meeting between the two nations in 14 years.The defense ministry said Thursday that Minister of National Defense Ahn Gyu‑back met with Swedish Minister of Defence Pal Jonson in Stockholm, Sweden, for in‑depth talks on defense and arms industry cooperation.The two ministers agreed to deepen collaboration in defense science and technology in preparation for future warfare, including artificial intelligence, manned‑unmanned teaming, aerospace, drones and counter‑drone technologies.Ahn highlighted the capabilities of South Korea’s conventional weapons, such as the K2 tank, K9 self‑propelled howitzer and Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers.Jonson expressed hope for expanding mutually beneficial defense cooperation with South Korea, noting its production capacity, rapid delivery and cost competitiveness.Ahn also asked Sweden to support peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula, stressing the threat of North Korea’s advancing nuclear and missile programs and its illicit military cooperation with Russia.