Vice Foreign Minister to Visit US for Security, Trade Agreement Follow-Up Meetings

Photo : YONHAP News

First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo will visit the United States on Monday to follow up on security and trade agreements reached between the two nations.Seoul’s foreign ministry announced Friday that Park will hold a high-level meeting with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau regarding a joint fact sheet the two nations released earlier this month on their recent bilateral trade and security agreements.Park will meet Landau on Monday and continue related discussions in the U.S. through Wednesday of next week.The ministry said both sides plan to discuss follow-up actions to the South Korea-U.S. summit, as well as regional and global issues.The discussions may include expanding Seoul's authority over uranium enrichment and the reprocessing of spent nuclear fuel.Attention is on whether the two sides will discuss the construction site and related details of South Korea's planned nuclear-powered submarine.