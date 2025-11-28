Cambodia Arrests Prime Suspect in Murder of South Korean Student

Photo : YONHAP News

Cambodian police on Thursday arrested the prime suspect in the torture and murder of a South Korean university student allegedly involved in online scams.Diplomatic sources said Friday that the police had arrested a Chinese national of South Korean descent, surnamed Lee, who is suspected of torturing and killing the 22-year-old student near Bokor Mountain in Kampot Province in August.Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the arrest was made in connection with the student's murder.Bokor Mountain is often cited as the base for multiple criminal organizations that employ or kidnap foreign nationals, including South Koreans, for their scam operations.Sources said the suspect was apprehended while dining at a restaurant in Phnom Penh in the early hours of the morning.A diplomatic official confirmed the arrest but declined to elaborate further because of the ongoing investigation.The student’s body was found with signs of severe torture on August 8, less than a month after he had informed his family that he was leaving for Cambodia to attend an exhibition.