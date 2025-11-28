US Envoy: Allies Must Address 'Common Challenges' to Korean Peninsula, Indo-Pacific

Photo : YONHAP News

The acting U.S. ambassador to South Korea called on Seoul to collaborate with Washington on shared security challenges, in apparent reference to containing threats from Beijing and maintaining stability in the Taiwan Strait.Speaking at a forum hosted by the Korea-U.S. Alliance Foundation on Friday, Kevin Kim, the embassy's chargé d'affaires ad interim, said the recent joint fact sheet on the summit results focuses on strengthening deterrence and preserving peace and stability in both areas.Kim described the document, which covers trade, economy, defense, diplomacy and the allies’ shared vision for the future, as special and historic. He added that the U.S. is committed to ensuring and implementing every element of the agreement.His remarks appears to reflect Washington’s view that the alliance should be used to counter not only Pyongyang but also Beijing as the U.S. seeks to modernize the partnership and realign the United States Forces Korea.Calling U.S. President Donald Trump a “peacemaker,” Kim said Trump has taken approaches to engaging with North Korea that have not been tried before and that no option should be ruled out.The comments come amid speculation that Trump could resume dialogue with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his planned visit to China in April.