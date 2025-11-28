Hong Kong Fire that Killed 94 Mostly Extinguished after 43 Hours

Photo : YONHAP News

A fire at a high-rise apartment complex in Hong Kong that killed at least 94 people and left many more unaccounted for has been put out.Authorities in Hong Kong told reporters during a news briefing that the flames had mainly been extinguished as of 10:18 a.m. local time and that firefighting operations had concluded.The announcement comes 43 hours after the blaze started at the Wang Fuk Court in the northern Tai Po district on Wednesday.The flames soon engulfed seven of eight 32-story buildings that contain approximately two-thousand housing units.At least 94, including a firefighter, were killed in Hong Kong's worst blaze in decades, and 76 others were injured. It was previously reported that more than 200 residents were unaccounted for, but a current tally has yet to be confirmed.Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, including the widely reported use of mesh netting and bamboo scaffolding in building renovations.