Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Hong Kong Fire that Killed 94 Mostly Extinguished after 43 Hours

Written: 2025-11-28 14:56:45Updated: 2025-11-28 15:23:46

Hong Kong Fire that Killed 94 Mostly Extinguished after 43 Hours

Photo : YONHAP News

A fire at a high-rise apartment complex in Hong Kong that killed at least 94 people and left many more unaccounted for has been put out.

Authorities in Hong Kong told reporters during a news briefing that the flames had mainly been extinguished as of 10:18 a.m. local time and that firefighting operations had concluded.

The announcement comes 43 hours after the blaze started at the Wang Fuk Court in the northern Tai Po district on Wednesday.

The flames soon engulfed seven of eight 32-story buildings that contain approximately two-thousand housing units.

At least 94, including a firefighter, were killed in Hong Kong's worst blaze in decades, and 76 others were injured. It was previously reported that more than 200 residents were unaccounted for, but a current tally has yet to be confirmed.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, including the widely reported use of mesh netting and bamboo scaffolding in building renovations.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >