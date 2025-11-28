Cambodian Police Arrest Main Suspect in Murder of S. Korean College Student

Photo : KBS

Anchor: Police have arrested the main suspect in the torture and murder of a South Korean college student who was lured to Cambodia in August by an online scam ring. Seoul's embassy said it may consider extraditing the suspect for criminal prosecution.Rosyn Park has this report.Report: The Korean embassy in Phnom Penh said the prime suspect in the murder of a 22-year-old South Korean college student had been arrested on Thursday.Cambodian authorities said the suspect, surnamed Lee, a Chinese national of Korean descent who was allegedly involved in online scams, was dining at a restaurant when he was apprehended.Phnom Penh has not yet confirmed whether or not Lee's arrest was related to the August murder, and a diplomatic source declined to disclose further details of the arrest due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.Three other Chinese nationals, in their 30s and 40s, have already been arrested on suspicion of murdering Park. Lee had fled and was not yet located at the time of their arrest.Park’s death sent shockwaves throughout South Korea and put the spotlight on online scam operations targeting South Korean nationals.Park left for Cambodia in mid-July, telling his family that he was going to attend an exhibition.Three weeks later, he was found dead in a car near Bokor Mountain in Kampot province. An autopsy later showed that he'd suffered from physical assault and torture.Bokor Mountain is often cited as the base for multiple criminal organizations that employ or kidnap foreign nationals, including South Koreans, for their scam operations.The South Korean embassy in Phnom Penh said it will discuss the murder case, including Lee's potential extradition to South Korea, with Cambodian authorities.Rosyn Park, KBS World Radio News.