Politics

FM Cho: S. Korea's Capacity in Nuclear-Powered Submarines Needs Strict Assessment

Written: 2025-11-28 15:41:01Updated: 2025-11-28 15:50:15

FM Cho: S. Korea's Capacity in Nuclear-Powered Submarines Needs Strict Assessment

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said South Korea's capacity in nuclear-powered submarines would first need a detailed assessment before entering talks with the U.S. regarding Washington’s approval of their construction.

At a session of the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee on Friday, Cho said the country should first strictly examine its capabilities in building the submarine's main body, nuclear propulsion and nuclear fuel.

The minister said negotiation with Washington on the details of the planned construction would begin based on such assessment.

He added that the National Security Council(NSC) would take lead in handling the matter, and a task force would comprise all related ministries.

As for the allies' Agreement for Peaceful Nuclear Cooperation, Cho said the foreign ministry would handle the matter as it did during the previous negotiation for revisions in 2015.

He said South Korea is reviewing whether to seek another amendment or add a new provision to the current pact to obtain U.S. support for Seoul's extended authority to enrich uranium and reprocess spent fuel.
