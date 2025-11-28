Prosecutors Request Fines for Former, Incumbent DP Lawmakers after 2019 Fast-track Clash

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors have requested that a Seoul court impose monetary penalties on former and incumbent ruling Democratic Party(DP) lawmakers for their involvement in a physical altercation during procedures to fast-track a package of reform bills in 2019.Prosecutors on Friday requested that the Seoul Southern District Court impose fines of four million won on DP Rep. Park Beom-kye and three million won on Rep. Park Ju-min, equivalent to two-thousand-700 and two-thousand U.S. dollars, respectively.Prosecutors also sought fines of 15 million won, or around ten-thousand dollars, for presidential secretary for political affairs Kim Byung-wook and seven million won, or some four-thousand-760 dollars, in fines for former DP legislators Lee Jong-kul and Pyo Chang-won.Observers believe that Park Beom-kye and Park Ju-min will likely retain their parliamentary seats, given that courts rarely impose sentences heavier than those requested by the prosecution, and that the lower threshold in general criminal cases is a prison term without hard labor.In January 2020, the former and incumbent DP lawmakers in question were indicted without physical detention and charged with assault and injury during procedures to fast-track a package of reform bills in 2019.