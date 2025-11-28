Stocks Snap Three Days of Gains

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul shares closed lower Friday, snapping a three-day winning streak as investors locked in gains.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index lost 60-point-32 points, or one-point-51 percent, to close at three-thousand-926-point-59. The main bourse ended the week up 73-point-33 points, or one-point-nine percent, from the previous Friday’s close of three-thousand-853-point-26.Trading volume was light at 237-point-seven million shares worth eleven-point-seven trillion won, or eight billion U.S. dollars, with gainers outnumbering losers 592 to 281.Foreign investors sold a net two trillion won worth of shares, leading the decline.Market heavyweights finished lower.Samsung Electronics and SK hynix dropped two-point-nine percent and two-point-57 percent, respectively.Battery manufacturers were among the biggest losers, with LG Energy Solution plunging six-point-85 percent and Samsung SDI falling one-point-16 percent.Hanwha Aerospace lost one-point-27 percent, and Samsung Biologics slid two-point-37 percent.Naver slipped two-point-98 percent after announcing its merger with Dunamu, operator of South Korea's largest crypto exchange, Upbit.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained 32-point-61 points, or three-point-71 percent, to close at 912-point-67.The South Korean won weakened against the U.S. dollar by five-point-seven won, trading at one-thousand-470-point-six won as of 3:30 p.m.