Mostly Clear Weekend Ahead with Light Rain, Snow in Central Regions

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will see mostly clear skies on Saturday, though conditions in the central region will turn cloudy in the afternoon.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, light rain is possible in northern Gyeonggi Province and the central and north inland areas of Gangwon Province late at night.On Sunday, the country will be largely overcast, with occasional rain continuing through the early morning in the same northern inland zones of Gyeonggi and Gangwon. The rest of the capital area may see only trace drizzle below zero-point-one millimeters.Monday will bring partly cloudy conditions nationwide, with brief rain or snow possible in inland Gyeonggi and parts of western Gangwon before dawn.Skies will remain partly cloudy throughout the week, but light rain or snow may develop along the west coast of South Chungcheong Province and western North Jeolla Province starting in the late evening.Rainfall between Saturday and Sunday is expected to total around one millimeter in northern inland Gyeonggi, the Yellow Sea’s five islands and the central-northern inland areas of Gangwon.