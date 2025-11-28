Hong Kong Declares 3-Day Mourning Period after Deadly Apartment Fire

Photo : YONHAP News

Hong Kong has declared a three-day official mourning period starting Saturday, after more than 100 people were killed in a fire at a high-rise apartment complex in the city’s northern Tai Po district.According to the South China Morning Post, authorities observed three minutes of silence at 8 a.m. Saturday, local time, and condolence stations have been set up in all 18 districts within the special administrative region.National and Hong Kong flags will fly at half-staff at all public buildings and facilities, amid the cancellation or postponement of state-organized and state-endorsed events.There are growing calls to find the truth behind the tragedy, as authorities suspect that highly flammable styrofoam panels enclosing windows and doors caused the fire to spread more rapidly.Hong Kong’s anti-corruption agency, which earlier arrested three senior staff members from a company involved in the renovation work at the complex, has now apprehended eight others, including two from a company in charge of the renovation project.As of 8:15 p.m. Friday, the death toll from Hong Kong’s worst blaze in decades stood at 128, including a firefighter, with 79 more people injured.The death toll is expected to rise, as over 200 residents remain unaccounted for.