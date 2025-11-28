NIRS Chief, Interior Ministry Official Put on Standby Duty in Aftermath of Data Center Fire

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the National Information Resources Service(NIRS) and an interior ministry official have been placed on standby duty in the aftermath of the data center fire that took down online government services in September.According to government officials on Saturday, the disciplinary measures against NIRS President Lee Jae-yong as well as Lee Yong-seok, head of the ministry’s digital government innovation office, were part of a major personnel reshuffle at the ministry.A police investigation concluded that the fire broke out because workers failed to disconnect a considerable number of lithium batteries from the uninterruptible power supply system during a battery transfer.The NIRS chief and three other agency officials stand accused of neglecting to fulfill their duties to manage and supervise the enforcement of safety measures during electrical construction work.Of the 709 administrative systems that were incapacitated in the fire, 98-point-seven percent were back in commission as of Friday.