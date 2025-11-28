Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Airbus Recalls 6,000 A320 Jets over Software Issues Linked to Sudden Drop in Altitude

Written: 2025-11-29 14:03:36Updated: 2025-11-29 14:07:36

Airbus Recalls 6,000 A320 Jets over Software Issues Linked to Sudden Drop in Altitude

Airbus has announced a sweeping recall of six-thousand A320 jets after detecting software issues that could cause the aircraft to experience a sudden drop in altitude.

According to Bloomberg and Reuters on Friday, the latest recall appears to be the largest in the company’s 55-year history.

Germany’s Lufthansa, India’s IndiGo and the U.K.-based easyJet said they would temporarily take the planes out of service for repairs, while American Airlines, the largest operator of the A320 model, said it expected the repairs of some 340 aircraft to be completed by Saturday.

South Korean carriers, including Korean Air and Asiana Airlines, operate 80 A320-series aircraft, 42 of which are subject to the recall, but authorities did not expect major delays or cancellations as the software updates are likely to be completed by Sunday.

The matter came to light after an investigation into the sudden descent of a JetBlue flight last month that injured a number of passengers traveling from Cancun, Mexico, to Newark, New Jersey.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >