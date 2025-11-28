Airbus Recalls 6,000 A320 Jets over Software Issues Linked to Sudden Drop in Altitude

Airbus has announced a sweeping recall of six-thousand A320 jets after detecting software issues that could cause the aircraft to experience a sudden drop in altitude.According to Bloomberg and Reuters on Friday, the latest recall appears to be the largest in the company’s 55-year history.Germany’s Lufthansa, India’s IndiGo and the U.K.-based easyJet said they would temporarily take the planes out of service for repairs, while American Airlines, the largest operator of the A320 model, said it expected the repairs of some 340 aircraft to be completed by Saturday.South Korean carriers, including Korean Air and Asiana Airlines, operate 80 A320-series aircraft, 42 of which are subject to the recall, but authorities did not expect major delays or cancellations as the software updates are likely to be completed by Sunday.The matter came to light after an investigation into the sudden descent of a JetBlue flight last month that injured a number of passengers traveling from Cancun, Mexico, to Newark, New Jersey.